Gauteng hospitals on high alert as water interruptions begin

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Health on Monday said it was on high alert following a notice of planned water interruptions due to maintenance by Rand Water. The water interruptions which began on Monday would continue until Wednesday.

“Despite no reported water interruptions in health facilities this morning (Monday), the department continues to monitor the situation across its facilities. Gauteng Department of Health together with Joburg Water have put some contingency plans in place to ensure health facilities in the municipal area are not adversely affected by the planned water interruptions that started this morning,” said spokesperson Kwara Kekana. She said water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water in various health facilities, such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital, among others. “This is in addition to existing reservoir resources in the various health facilities that fall in the affected areas of the planned water interruption. Facility managers have also put plans in place to ensure there is minimised use of water in non-essential areas,” said Kekana.

“For additional information on the planned water interruptions, Rand Water and Joburg Water as the relevant authorities can be directly contacted.” Last week, Rand Water announced the planned water outages which would last for over 54 hours (longer than two days) in parts of Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort, Langlaagte and the inner city of Johannesburg. In a statement released last week, just hours after the power utility Eskom plunged South Africans into stage 4 load-shedding, Rand Water said it would be working on its bulk water supplies at the Vereeniging water purification plant.

“As a result the purification plant will not be operational on 15 November 2021 from 5am for a period of 54 hours. “This will unfortunately impact on water supply from the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station to the south of Johannesburg CBD, northern and western areas as supply will be reduced by 25%,” said Rand Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela. Mavimbela said water supply from the Swartkoppies system to the Johannesburg CBD would be reduced by 50%.

“Water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak water demand periods in most high-lying and high demand areas. “Stationary and roving water tankers will be made available where feasible to reduce the impact to consumers,” she said. Rand Water has provided a list of suburbs that will be affected by the water shortage which is set to last over two days.

Roodepoort/Randburg area: Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding. Langlaagte/Southdale:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triorf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Maytair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext). Soweto Areas: Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit.