Bapsfontein - A man believed to be in his 30s was airlifted to hospital on Saturday morning after a paragliding accident in Bapsfontein in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived at an airfield in the Bapsfontein area shortly after 9am, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On closer inspection, medics found the man lying in a field surrounded by his friends. The man had already been removed from his motorised paragliding harness. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition."

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once stable, the man was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to a private hospital in Johannesburg, Meiring said.

