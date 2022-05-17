Gauteng man posing as JMPD officer arrested for series of robberies

Rustenburg - A 39-year-old Gauteng man was arrested after he was found in possession of suspected stolen iPhone and 14 JMPD reflector vests. The man was arrested in Protea Glen on Monday, during intelligence driven operation.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The police pounced on the suspect at his property where a reported stolen iPhone was recovered together with 14 reflector jackets of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). It is alleged that the suspect used these reflector jackets to pose as a police official and stopped people on roads with the intention to rob them," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello. "Further investigations revealed that, the suspect, who is a driver of a courier company, is linked to 12 cases of robbery of which the same suspect is a victim whereby he supposedly got robbed at gunpoint of merchandise to be delivered by a Nissan Almera using different number plates. The cases are opened at different parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni Districts." He was expected to appear in court soon on charges of theft, perjury, possession of police uniform.

In an unrelated matter in Mpumalanga, police said two men were arrested for business robbery and theft of firearms, in Emalahleni (Witbank) on Sunday. "According to the information, on the said day three suspects entered a business premises and held the employees at gunpoint, ordered all into a storeroom. Fortunately, one the employees managed to press the panic button," said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, a police spokesperson in Mpumalanga. He said a security officer who responded first to the scene was overpowered.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Other members responded whereby a shootout ensued between the guards and the suspects. Two suspects were arrested and amongst them one was wounded. The third suspect fled the scene and managed to evade arrest. A security officer also sustained some injuries during the incident however, he received medical treatment for his injuries." He said the police were informed about the incident and on their arrival at the scene, the two were arrested. "Two firearms were also seized from their possession at the scene. The police are still pursuing the suspect who got away and the preliminary investigation by the police thus far has revealed that the two firearms were reportedly robbed from security guards in two separate incidents few weeks ago."

Story continues below Advertisement

He said they are faced with charges relating to the business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition. "The suspects could be linked to several cases, including a case of hijacking in which a VW Polo was forcefully taken at a certain fuel station in April 2021 in Witbank, a case of robbery with a firearm which was carried out at Mamelodi in May 2020. "Whilst the injured suspect receives medical treatment, his accomplice appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court yesterday, Monday 16 May 2022, where he was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 23 May 2022 for further investigation," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement