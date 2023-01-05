Gauteng man starts off new year with R32m Lotto jackpot

Durban - Imagine ringing in the new year with a cool R32 million. Well, that was a reality for a 51-year-old Roodepoort man who won R32m in the Lotto jackpot draw number 2295 that took place on December 31.

The man, who is in his fifties, has been working in the security sector for 34 years, according to national lottery Ithuba. He said winning this money meant a lot as he grew up under challenging circumstances. “I have eight siblings and we were very poor while growing up. I attended evening classes while trying to further my education, and later relocated to Johannesburg to start serving in the security cluster.”

The winner said he is excited and humbled to have won the jackpot and has vowed to go back and help those who stood by him during the most difficult time in his life. “I will assist my family and my mother-in-law, who supported me when my brother and mother passed away,” he added. Despite the life challenges, luck also seems to have been on his side as he always wins between R600 and R700 whenever he plays the National Lottery games.

The highest amount he had won was R14 000. Speaking about his winning ticket, the winner said he purchased his ticket at Pick n Pay and was played via quick pick. “The retail outlet notified me that I had won a big amount and that I needed to go Ithuba’s offices to claim. I was also advised to bring proof of identity and banking details,” he added.

The winner also plans to use his winnings towards paying off his house and car, as well as building another house in Limpopo for his extended family. And he intends on continuing working and retiring comfortably in a couple of years. “I would like to end off by encouraging people that no matter what their difficult circumstances are in life, that is not the end of the road. People should not take themselves for granted as there is hope,” said the winner.