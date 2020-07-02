Gauteng may return to Levels 4 and 5 if Covid-19 figures keep rising

Johannesburg - Gauteng residents may have to return to lockdown Levels 4 and 5 if the province's Covid-19 figures keep rising at the rate they are. During the provincial command council's update on the latest on the pandemic on Thursday, Premier David Makhura said the situation in Gauteng with regards to Covid-19 needed extraordinary interventions. That, he said, may be to ask Gauteng be returned to a strict lockdown. "The storm is here, no doubt about it. The critical issue is that we have to look at a number of interventions to help us weather the storm. "The interventions will be informed by the advisory committee in terms of their full impact. We don't want to do something for dramatic purposes but without achieving the results, but it's quite clear we are going to have to do some of the things given where we are now that are extraordinary.

"Some (of the interventions) may be asking National Command Council to introduce some of the restrictions we have had in the earlier phases," he said.

MEC for Health in Gauteng Bandile Masuku said the peak of the pandemic was expected in August and September and they were in the process of ensuring there are enough beds around the province.

So far, he said, they have created more space and beds at hospitals around the province.

He also said they had embarked on a project to create permanent beds that will also work beyond the pandemic and that they had identified 300 at Kopanong Hospital, 500 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, 300 at George Mukhari and 300 at Jubilee Hospital.

In addition to that, he said, field hospitals would also close the gap with 2 500 beds.

