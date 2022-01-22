Gauteng MEC expresses shock after Tembisa deputy principal gunned down outside school gate

Durban - Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after a high school deputy principal was shot dead on Friday. Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi said they were devastated by the shooting.

He said that according to information at his disposal, the incident occurred in the afternoon when the 50-year-old woman was driving out of the school gate. "Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window. Subsequently, she got out of her car trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car. “One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her," he said.

At this stage, police could not confirm the motive behind the shooting. "The motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were three and driving in a white vehicle," said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can alsoo be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

Lesufi said a Psycho-Social Unit would visit the school on Monday to conduct counselling and support to all those affected by this incident. He said the teacher was a hard working, dedicated and committed teacher who was also loved by many at school and the community. "We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the Provincial SAPS, and as such, we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he said.