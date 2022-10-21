Gauteng MEC for Education heads to Wedela High School after bus crash claims lives of two pupils

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, after two schoolchildren died and 63 others sustained injuries in a bus accident. Chiloane will also visit both families of the deceased learners to convey his condolences.

It was reported that the bus overturned after the driver allegedly lost control of the bus on Thursday. A Grade 8 schoolboy and Grade 9 schoolgirl were certified dead on the scene. The driver was initially reported to have fled the scene. However, the department confirmed in a statement that the driver was among the first people to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

"Reports have now confirmed that the driver of the bus is in fact currently in hospital receiving medical attention and did not flee the scene of the accident as purported previously. He was among the first to be rushed to hospital when the incident occurred," said the department. The department said their psycho-social support team was dispatched to the school to provide urgent trauma support, which will also be extended to the families of the deceased learners. It added that the SAPS was investigating circumstances around the incident.