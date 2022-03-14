Gauteng MEC heads to Tsakane Secondary School after assault leads to learner’s death

MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to visit the Tsakane Secondary School following the death of a learner last week. Spokesperson for the department, Steve Mabona, said the MEC would travel to Brakpan for a report on the Grade 10 learner's death.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Monday morning, scores of learners marched to the local police station following 15-year-old Nhlanhla Tshabalala's death. He was allegedly assaulted by a teacher and caretaker on Friday. Police have yet to make any arrests. According to reports, the teen had gone to school to collect his bag and cellphone, which were confiscated on Thursday. It is unclear how the scuffle ensued as a badly injured Nhlanhla was rushed to the Pholosong Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

In a video that has reportedly gone viral, the two can be seen assaulting the boy. His body is allegedly pinned to the ground, and other learners are cheering on the attackers. Family spokesperson Mamokete Precious Mojafela told the SABC that they had gone to the police and were told an inquest docket had been opened. Mojafela said police told the family they were still gathering evidence and would try to obtain videos of the incident from pupils. The family is demanding justice for the youngster's death.

Story continues below Advertisment