Gauteng motorist shot dead in luxury car and another spike related shooting on N1

Johannesburg – A motorist died after his luxury vehicle was targeted by gunmen in Waltloo in Silverton on Monday night. According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, the motorist, believed to be around 30 years old, was still seated in a car riddled with bullet holes on the corners of Waltloo and Simon Vermooten roads.

“On closer inspection the male, believed to be in his thirties, was found seated in the driver's seat, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds. “He was declared deceased on arrival. The motive for the shooting and the events surrounding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen. Also on Monday night, a motorist was wounded and robbed after allegedly being forced to stop on the N1, near Hammanskraal, after spikes allegedly punctured his tyres.

When Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene, the wounded man was seated in his car. “He was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen. “Further information ascertained alleges that the man was forced to stop on the highway after his tyres blew out from an object in the road.

“Once the vehicle had stopped, he was approached by an unknown number of suspects, who robbed and shot him,” he said. “The SA Police Service was in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations accordingly.” Last week, Limpopo police arrested four suspects believed to be part of a spiking gang terrorising motorists along the N1 and R101 between Polokwane and Pretoria.

The suspects targeted motorists by placing spikes on the road, then robbed them at gunpoint when they were forced to stop due to punctures. Two suspects arrested were found in possession of spikes in a bag, a firearm and ammunition, and pliers apparently used to cut the fence along the highway. Two more suspects were later arrested. In April, a motorist narrowly escaped being robbed and shot on the N4 in another spike-trap case.

The motorist’s vehicle was damaged when it drove over spikes placed on the N4 East near the Donkerhoek bridge. The motorist kept on driving and heard shots fired at his car, but escaped injury. Police at the time urged motorists to avoid driving this route at night and also not to stop on encountering spikes on the road. Also in April, two businessmen travelling on the N4 east of Pretoria to Brakpan were lucky not to be seriously wounded when multiple shots were fired at their car.

They were travelling along Stormvoël Road, turning left into the N1 south off-ramp, when passengers from another car started to open fire. Their VW Amarok contained an undisclosed amount of cash they had collected from a cash-in-transit company in Silvertondale. The suspects fled the scene with the money. One of the victims injured his hand when he jumped out of the car.