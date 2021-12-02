Gauteng murderer Fernando Raymond Tivani slapped with life in jail plus 188 years

Pretoria – The South African Police Service in Gauteng has welcomed the life imprisonment plus an additional 188 years imposed on Fernando Raymond Tivani for crimes he committed between 2018 and 2019 in the West Rand District. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Tivani received the hefty sentence in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg today.

“Tivani had 10 cases against him which were opened in three policing precincts; Krugersdorp, Muldersdrift, and Magaliesburg. He was sentenced on the following charges: robbery aggravating; theft; possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition; attempted murder and murder,” Makhubele said. “He was sentenced to a life imprisonment term for murder and a combined 188 years for the other charges.” Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has saluted the detective who worked tirelessly to secure the conviction.

“We congratulate the detective for his hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused. The fight against serious and violent crimes remains a priority for the SAPS in Gauteng,” Mawela said. “We believe that this hefty sentence will serve as a deterrent for those thinking of committing crime.” Earlier this week, a 55-year-old woman received a life sentence in Gauteng for raping a 21-year-old mentally challenged man at his home in Krugersdorp.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the relentless efforts of police to ensure that victims of gender-based violence and femicide get justice, continue to bear fruits. “The woman was hired to be a caregiver to the victim. She raped the victim and sexually assaulted him while his parents were not home,” she said. The matter was reported by a neighbour after the victim told him what the accused was doing to him, she said.