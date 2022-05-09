Gauteng online admission for Grade 1 and 8 to open on July 22

Pretoria - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2023 academic year will open from July 22 until August 19, 2020. The Department of Education said that the system has now been enhanced to follow a single application process, allowing all applicants to apply at the same time during the application period.

“We believe this overall simplified applications process will satisfy everyone,’’ Lesufi said in a statement. Grade R pupils will not automatically be accepted to Grade one without an application, even if they apply to the schools they are currently enrolled in. “This means that all pupils that are five years old, turning six years old by June 30, 2023, and are currently enrolled in Grade R in a school or Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, as well as pupils that are not in any type of school, must apply for admission at a minimum of three and a maximum of five school,” said Lesufi.

Parents and guardians have to submit certified copies of the following documents within seven days of applying: Parent and child ID or passport Refugee permit Asylum seeker permit Permanent residence permit Study permit South African birth certificate Proof of home address Proof of work address Latest school report and clinic card/immunisation report (Grade one only). Applicants will be given up until August 26,2022, to upload or submit their documents. The Education Department indicated that documents that are uploaded or submitted after the application period closing date will be considered as incomplete applications and will only receive placement at available schools between December 1 to 15, 2022.

SMS notifications informing applicants whether their application was successful or unsuccessful will be sent from October 3 to 31, 2022. “Therefore, it is highly important that applicants provide Oone reliable and working cellphone number when applying in order to receive notifications and complete their application,” Lesufi said in a statement. “For those who are unable to apply from the comfort of their homes and/or offices, the department has identified walk-in centres in different areas where applicants will be safely assisted.

“This information will be made available to the public through schools, districts, the GDE Website, and social media platforms,” added Lesufi. Those who will be applying to boarding schools in Gauteng, must apply directly at identified schools, from June , 2022 to August 19, 2022. IOL