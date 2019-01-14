File photo: INLSA

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng department of education (GDE) on Monday, urged parents to note that placements offered would be forfeited at noon on January 18, and all parents that were offered a space for their children must visit the schools to urgently finalise the process. "We received a total of 282 823 early applications during the admissions application period [from April 16 to May 28] and 37 826 late applications [from November 28 to date] for the 2019 academic year," the department said.

"This translates to a total 320,649 applications [Grade 1 -172 205 and Grade 8 -148,444]; and reflects an increase of 11 894 applications when compared to the total of 308 755 applicants received by the fourth day of the 2018 academic year."

The GDE said it was important to note that they had complied with the obligation of ensuring that every child in Gauteng had been offered a space for learning.

"Parents are encouraged to send children to schools which allocated them space accordingly."

African News Agency (ANA)