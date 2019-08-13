File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - Twenty people were arrested during a raid targeting illicit mining in Matholesville, Durban Deep in Roodepoort on Tuesday, the Gauteng police said. Captain Kay Makhubele said this brings to 30 the total number of arrests since the intelligence driven operations targeting illicit mining in the area commenced a week ago.

"The integrated deployment of law enforcement officers has during the operations seized equipment believed to be used during the commission of illicit mining, while shacks and other illegal structures have been demolished, and illegal electricity connections and water pipes disconnected," he said.

The people who were arrested were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court soon, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)