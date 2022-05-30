Gauteng police arrest a gang of bogus cops suspected of robberies and hijacking

Pretoria - Gauteng police arrested a gang in Lanseria on Sunday that is suspected of being responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around the province.. The men aged between 26 and 36 were allegedly found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and police uniforms. They are linked with various cases where victims are robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Members of Crime Intelligence gathered information about suspects that wait at a petrol station to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gun point. Information on the planned hijacking that was to happen on Sunday night was shared with the operatives,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo. Masondo said a team from the SAPS Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Crime Intelligence, West Rand Flying Squad, Tracker Connect, Vision Tactical, Guardmax Security, and BCI Security came together to intercept the suspects. “As the team was keeping a close observation, they spotted a blue Mazda that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle and followed it until it stopped at the petrol station in Lanseria. Upon searching the five occupants and the car, police found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and police uniforms.”

Masondo said the suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, impersonating police officers, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant- General Elias Mawela has praised the collaboration between the police and private security companies through the Eyes and Ears project as they continue to squeeze the space for criminals. The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement