Gauteng police arrest four robbery suspects on Sefako Makgatho Drive after high speed chase

Johannesburg – Gauteng police have arrested four robbery suspects after a high speed chase which came to an end on Pretoria’s Sefako Makgatho Drive on Thursday. The Hawks, Tracker Connect, Highway Patrol, and the Tactical Operational Management Section nabbed the four suspects – who are between the ages of 23 and 31 – after they receive a tip-off about a planned robbery by the suspects, at the nearby Kolonnade Shopping Mall.

They were driving in a Mazda vehicle, which had been stolen during a house robbery earlier in September. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects were also found with three unlicensed firearms. “It is reported that information was received about the occupants of a Mazda, who were to commit a robbery around Kolonnade Shopping Mall.

“The vehicle was positively identified on the said road, driving in an easterly direction, and at the corner of Sefako Makgatho and M15 Koedoespoort, the vehicle was intercepted. “Four suspects, aged between 23 and 31, were arrested,” said Mogale. Mogale said the police had positively established that the vehicle had been stolen in Laudium, earlier in September, during a house robbery.

Officers also recovered three unlicensed firearms at the crime scene. Mogale said the suspects would face charges of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in court soon.