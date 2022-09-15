Gauteng Police commissioner says ‘turf wars’ between zama zama’s reason behind on-going violence

Durban - Gauteng police are investigating the possibility of a turf war between groups of zama zamas or illegal miners that led to the death of six people on Tuesday. Six bodies were found on the side of the N1 near Bosmont, west of Joburg.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela told eNCA that from preliminary investigations there was a turf war between the two groupings. “This is based on some of the survivors.” Mawela called on communities to assist police with whatever information they may have.

Faried Domingo, chairperson of the Bosmont community patrol told IOL there was a strong presence of illegal miners, known as zama zamas in the area. Domingo said it was a norm to hear gunshots going off in the area consistently, every single day. “Nothing is being done,” he said.

However, the police commissioner said he was going to investigate allegations that police were informed of the numerous gunshots heard on Monday night and didn’t respond. “I was with the Florida station commander this morning and asked him if he, or his station had received any calls and he said no, he was not informed.” He said station commanders from two other stations would also be questioned.

Mawela said police were also investigating the allegations that the bodies of the six people were just “dumped there”. He said from investigations the killings seemed to have happened at that particular spot. Asked if SAPS had a grip on the situation, Mawela said he believed they did.

“We were able to stabilise the situation in the West Rand, and the more we close in on illegal miners and shut them down, their spaces becoming smaller and then they begin fighting in areas for trade.” Mawela also spoke on the Soweto tavern killings, saying police had issued a warrant of arrest for those allegedly linked to the killings. He said the suspects were not in South Africa and they were working with officials to bring them back.