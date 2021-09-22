Gauteng police continue hunt for R80 highway spike suspects

Johannesburg - Gauteng police say the manhunt for at least two suspects involved in placing spikes on the R80 highway last week is still ongoing, as no arrests have been made. Police launched a manhunt for the two suspects after a Gauteng motorists shot dead one of them after he drove over spikes placed in the road by the suspects.

The suspects had fired shots at the motorist who had been attempting to change his car tyre on the side of the highway, while his wife stood beside the car. He fatally shot one of the suspects dead and the police have since opened an inquest docket. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police had yet to determine the identity of the suspect who was shot dead, and he confirmed no arrests had been made after the manhunt was launched.

Masondo said in an earlier report that police were warning motorists to be vigilant and extra careful if they drove into the spikes. “Police warn motorists to be extra careful and vigilant after three armed men attacked the family whose car had stopped after they got a puncture at about 9pm on Friday. “It is reported that victims were driving on the R80 highway in Akasia when they hit what they suspected to be spikes placed on the road and the tyre went flat,” said Masondo.