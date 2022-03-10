Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Gauteng police destroy over 26 000 firearms

Photo:Supplied

Photo:Supplied

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - Gauteng police destroyed more than 26 000 firearms in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday.

The firearms were either confiscated by the police, voluntarily surrendered or forfeited to the state.

“Police have to continually detect and remove illegal firearms from circulation as they are being used to commit serious and violent crimes.

“Melting these firearms therefore ensures that the proliferation of firearms is dealt a blow,” they said.

In January, police in Tshwane and other law enforcement agencies recovered 70 unlicensed firearms and more than 150 live rounds of ammunition.

Police said preliminary investigations found that most of the illegal firearms in circulation were originally licensed to civilians and private security companies.

“These ended up in the hands of the criminals through theft, housebreaking and loss,” said Pretoria Central police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe at the time.

IOL

