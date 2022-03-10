Gauteng police destroy over 26 000 firearms

The firearms were either confiscated by the police, voluntarily surrendered or forfeited to the state.

Pretoria - Gauteng police destroyed more than 26 000 firearms in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday.

“Police have to continually detect and remove illegal firearms from circulation as they are being used to commit serious and violent crimes.

“Melting these firearms therefore ensures that the proliferation of firearms is dealt a blow,” they said.

In January, police in Tshwane and other law enforcement agencies recovered 70 unlicensed firearms and more than 150 live rounds of ammunition.