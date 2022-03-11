Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

Gauteng police dismantle Vanderbijlpark drug lab, three suspects arrested

Photo:Supplied

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court remanded three men charged for dealing in narcotics, police said on Friday.

According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the trio’s apprehension emanated from a search and seizure operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston.

Mulamu said police kept surveillance at a positively identified premises where suspected drug activities were reported at Ardenwold in the Vanderbijlpark area.

“A search and seizure operation was executed where the suspects were pounced on allegedly manufacturing mandrax powder on the premises.”

The trio, Lawrence Tumela Mokeona (27), Delligs Sapoenda (23), and Zandiwe Banda (29) were immediately apprehended and charged.

“Electronic gadgets, mandrax powder and drug manufacturing equipment with an estimated street value of R5 million were seized for further investigation.”

The matter was postponed to Wednesday for Mokoena’s formal bail application.

IOL

