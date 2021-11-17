Gauteng police link skull found buried in shallow grave to Soweto body parts murder probe

Durban - Gauteng police believe a skull discovered in Westonaria Road on Tuesday could be linked to body parts found in Soweto. The skull was found buried in a shallow grave next to Glen Ridge on Westernaria Road (R558), police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

"The human skull is being linked to the Protea Glen discovery of human limbs in a fridge on Saturday," she said. The body parts are being connected to a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Pretoria, Muridili added. The Star reported that a woman discovered a dismembered body in the freezer at a home in Soweto. The woman had been visiting her boyfriend, who she met on social media.

She slept over after their first date and made the gruesome discovery while looking for something to cook. A 26-year-old man, Flavio Hlabangwane, appeared at the Protea magistrates’ court on Monday on a charge of murder, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. "The case relates to the discovery of various female body parts inside a fridge at a room rented by the accused person,“ Mjonondwane said.