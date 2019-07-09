File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Ekurhuleni - One person has died, another two critically injured while one escaped unharmed after being ambushed by a gang of armed men in Emlotheni Informal Settlement, Katlehong, on Sunday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, it is alleged that the victims were standing next to a Toyota Conquest when they were attacked.

Masondo said one of the victims died at the scene, two others were taken to hospital in serious condition and the fourth one managed to escape unharmed.

He added that an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer who saw the suspects fleeing from the scene gave chase and managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

“More police officers responded and the second suspect was spotted. The suspect started shooting at the police as they were approaching him and police returned fire. He was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard and an unlicensed firearm was recovered,” Masondo said.

“The search for the remaining suspects led the police to Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus on Monday, July 8, 2019. Nine hostel dwellers were found in one of the rooms. Upon searching the suspects and the room, police found five unlicensed firearms and over 160 live ammunition of AK47, shotgun, Torus 9mm and revolvers,” he added.

According to Masondo, the suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Investigation is underway to establish if these suspects can be linked to other serious and violent crimes, including the recent murders at the hostels in Ekurhuleni,” he said.

“The firearms will also be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes,” he added.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended both SAPS and EMPD members for the diligent work and said he believed these arrests and the recovery of firearms would help in resolving lots of cases, particularly in Ekurhuleni.

