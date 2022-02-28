Gauteng police nab over 1 200 suspects, confiscate 20 illegal firearms

Cape Town - Police in Gauteng are determined to break the crime cycle in the province, and their determination has paid off after over 1 200 suspects were arrested and 20 illegal firearms were confiscated at the weekend. This forms part of the province’s ongoing multidisciplinary team during Operation O Kae Molao.

According to the police’s provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, of the suspects arrested, over 140 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence (GBV), 70 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 130 suspects were undocumented foreign nationals. Others suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes such as murder, armed robbery, vehicle hijacking and house robbery. During the operation in the Sedibeng District, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela was joined by his deputies, the Executive Mayor of Emfuleni Councillor Sipho Radebe, who was accompanied by members of the mayoral committee, Department of Correctional Services, Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Department of Community Safety and Community Policing Forum were in attendance and during this operation, a roadblock was conducted where more than 167 suspects were arrested.

Operation O Kae Molao saw 1 200 suspects arrested and firearms confiscated from the streets of Gauteng. Photo: SAPS The suspects were arrested on crimes including possession of an unlicensed firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of drugs and undocumented foreign nationals. “In Ekurhuleni District, joint weekend operations consisting of South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement officers led to the arrest of 582 suspects. “They were arrested for offences such as possession of dagga, dealing in drugs, theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of suspected hijacked vehicle.

“Law enforcement agencies in Tshwane District, including various units of SAPS, arrested over 400 people during multi-disciplinary operations that included Operation O Kae Molao. “Two hundred and thirty-seven of these suspects were arrested by the detectives following the tracing of wanted suspects on Saturday night. “Furthermore, police in Tshwane recovered seven vehicles that were reportedly stolen and hijacked around Gauteng,” Masondo said. Members of the SAPS stationed in the West Rand District arrested over 121 suspects during roadblocks, crime prevention, raids, the closing of illegal liquor outlets and tracing of wanted suspects, which was led by District Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana.