Gauteng police nab over 1 300 suspects in crime-fighting drive

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested 1 370 suspects during a crime-fighting drive during the Heritage Day long weekend – some of them for serious crimes such as murder, rape, being in possession of stolen and hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions, pointing of firearm, house robbery, armed robbery and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said the operation took place from Saturday and it was led by Gauteng's provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, who began the operations from Sunnyside in Pretoria Central as part of Operation O Kae Molao.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were also arrested for other crimes such as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, selling alcohol without valid documents, Contravention of Disaster Management Act, common assault, malicious damage to property, violation of protection order, possession of dagga, possession of drugs, public violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery and pointing of firearm. He said the police worked with other law enforcement agencies as part of the operation. Masondo said the operation included roadblocks, stop-and search, foot patrols, as well as tracing of wanted suspects.

Police also checked for compliance of inspections at second-hand goods dealers and raided liquor outlets, which saw more than 355 suspects arrested in the Tshwane district. “Suspects were arrested for offences ranging from possession of stolen and hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions, house robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, selling alcohol without valid documents, Contravention of the Disaster Management Act, common assault, malicious damage to property, violation of protection order, possession of dagga, possession of drugs, public violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery and pointing of firearm. “The intensified operations saw 535 suspects arrested in Ekurhuleni, 161 in the West Rand, 218 in Johannesburg and 104 in Sedibeng.