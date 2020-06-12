Gauteng police nab two suspects in possession of explosives

Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Friday arrested two suspects for alleged possession of cash and explosives.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested at a house in Springs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said an intelligence driven operation led police to the Hlabane Street property at about 6am on Friday morning.

“Upon their arrival at the mentioned address, in an outside room, they found a man and a woman aged 34 and 25 respectively, and police requested to search the premises.

“During the search 44 blasting cartridges were found, one roll of detonating cord, 4 connector cord fuse and more than R100 000 cash. Both suspects were arrested,” said Makhubele.

He said the suspects would appear at the Springs Magistrate Court on Monday.

Gauteng's top cop Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the police and urged the community to continue to work with the police to fight crime by calling crime stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App