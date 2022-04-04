Gauteng police offer R50K reward 3 years since Amahle Thabethe, 8, went missing

Pretoria - Gauteng police have issued a reward of R50 000 for any information that can assist in locating the missing girl, Amahle Michel Thabethe. Police said Thabethe was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house. Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for and that was the last time she was seen.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black jeans with pockets printed with hearts. A task team has since been formed to investigate and has followed up on any information received. Anyone with positive information that can lead to the location of Thabethe or the alleged perpetrator is requested to contact Sergeant Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App or Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.

In January, friends close to the family said they seeking answers from police and are losing hope of finding out if Amahle is alive and where she is. They do, however, believe she could be held by someone known to her. A friend and social media activist, Thobeka Gigaba, and other concerned citizens have created a social media page named #BringBackAmahle in a bid to keep her name alive. Gigaba said it’s been a difficult time for the family as they haven’t received any feedback from the SAPS. “We have had more than four or five occasions whereby SAPS authorities including those who are at the forefront of leading the case did not respond to our letters of concern. Nokulunga, the mother of the missing victim, has uttered grievances whereby she would recall lengthy periods of not being updated on the case of her child, Amahle Thabethe,” said Gigaba at the time.

