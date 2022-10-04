Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has resigned from his position as Gauteng Premier and a member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, he announced on Tuesday. The decision is effective from Thursday.

“The ANC has been seized with this matter over the past few weeks and has now completed its internal processes. Today, October 4, 2022, I have handed a letter to the Speaker, Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, to tender my resignation from the position of the Premier of Gauteng and a member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, effective from 6 October 2022,” said Makhura. He said he was honoured to have been elected the sixth premier of the Gauteng province, serving between May 2014 and October 2022. He was re-elected to the position in May 2019.

“I have served the people of Gauteng with humility and utmost dedication and integrity through the eight years of my tenure.” Makhura served as Gauteng Premier and also as the Gauteng ANC chairperson, until Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was elected Gauteng ANC chairperson recently. Makhura did not contest the position. “In February I addressed members of the ANC at the cadres’ assembly attended by branch chairs and secretaries, leaders of regions in our province and the leagues of our organisation.

“In the assembly of cadres, I indicated my wish not to stand for the leadership position of the ANC in Gauteng. I had an honour to serve my movement, the ANC, as its leader in Gauteng for 22 years, first as the co-ordinator of the interim leadership core in May 2000; subsequently elected the provincial secretary from 2001 to 2014; deputy chairperson, 2014 to 2018; and chairperson, 2018 to 2022.” Makhura also highlighted the work he has done to rebuild and position Gauteng as a significant player in the affairs of the movement and country at large in collaboration with and alongside ANC leaders and activists in the province. “I have always contemplated how best to ensure a smooth and seamless transition from the collective I lead in the PEC (provincial executive committee) and in government in order to achieve maximum unity, continuity and change.

“Consequently, I have held several engagements with the leadership of the ANC on the timing and details of the handover in order to ensure a smooth transition in the interest of our province and its people,” said Makhura He extended his gratitude to all faith-based organisations, organised business, civil society, sports bodies and people of the province for the unwavering support they gave to the Gauteng government during his tenure. “Collectively we had challenges but counted many successes. I have no doubt of your continued support to the incoming leadership collective of our province,” said Makhura