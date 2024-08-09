Gauteng premier Lesufi vows quick fix for iCrush No Lova stipend delays as 3,000 lives hang in balance

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has admitted the delays in stipend payments for the Nasi Ispani’s iCrush No Lova learnership programme, aimed at transforming the lives of 3,000 people across the province, and has vowed to resolve the issue swiftly. This comes after IOL News reported that the beneficiaries of the skills development programme lamented that their stipends, which they hoped would improve their lives, have failed to meet expectations.

The beneficiaries train with the South African Digital Content Organisation (SADICO) in cell phone repair, solar panel installation, computer assembly and repair, digital migration, and website development. Launched on April 6, the programme was a collaboration between the Department of Labour and Employment and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). Reports indicate that Gauteng province allocated R8.4 billion for the skills training programme, while national spending on labour activation initiatives totals R23.7 billion.

According to the beneficiaries, the training programme in the province began on June 15 and will run for six months, concluding on December 15, with participants receiving a monthly stipend of R2,000. Participant Mbali Matiwane, from Daveyton, revealed she has not been paid since the programme started and was counting on the funds to support her jobless family. “It’s hit me hard emotionally and mentally. I was counting on saving money to pay for my driving license and support my family, especially since no one else at home is working.”

Matiwane, a mother of one, said she hoped the learnership would improve her home situation, but now her hopes are shattered. “Now, I can't access the R370 social relief fund for the unemployed because I’m registered in this learnership program. I even lost another opportunity, thinking this one would be better, but it’s turned into a complete nightmare.” She said they reported the matter to SADICO and UIF, but they “have been telling us many stories when it comes to payments and making empty promises.”

Veronica Mangana from Tembisa complained that despite being promised half a stipend for starting the program mid-month, she has not seen a cent. “We were promised R1,000 for June and R2,000 for July, but received nothing.” Mangana said they’ve now stopped signing registers and completing online assignments. “We refused to sign the register because they’ve been using our signatures and ID documents to get money. We won’t do anything until we receive what’s rightfully ours.”

Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson for the Gauteng premier, said the Nasi Ispani’s iCrush No Lova learnership programme falls under the Department of Labour and Employment and UIF labour activation programmes. “The payment of stipends is managed by the Department of Labour and UIF,” he said. Trevor Hattingh, spokesperson for the Department of Labour and UIF, blamed SADICO for submitting an invoice for training without a compliant portfolio of evidence.

“The compliant portfolio of evidence includes signed attendance registers without discrepancies, to prove that learners attended training. The requirement for a compliant portfolio of evidence is consistent with the funding agreement entered into between UIF and SADICO.” In addition, he said payment delays were caused by SADICO submitting an invoice with attendance registers that contained duplications. “Some learners are appearing more than once on the register. The UIF follows an intensive verification process before payment can be released. This is done to ensure that no undue benefit is derived from UIF funds.” Hattingh said the beneficiaries have been alerted by the UIF as to the reasons for the delay in stipends.

“The Fund has been consistent in advising SADICO to submit a compliant portfolio of evidence with their invoice. Because we are concerned about learners not receiving their stipends on time, the Fund allocated officials to work side-by-side with SADICO to address the administrative discrepancies expeditiously.” He said the UIF and SADICO have finalised the learner verification process for the June and July stipends. “An invoice to this end was received today (August 8) and will be processed next week in line with internal approval processes for payment of invoices.”

Hattingh said due to the number of learners and the various training courses they are each attending, verification will take a bit longer. He said the UIF will only release payment for invoices that comply with contractual obligations. Speaking to the media at the Gautrain Management Agency Offices in Midrand, Lesufi admitted the stipend payment delays and vowed to resolve them swiftly.

“The SADICO leadership is another national programme, which falls under the iCrush No Lova, there have been delays there and I have asked the Director General (DG) of the province, Edward Mosuwe, and MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile, to reconvene urgently attend to those issues.” Lesufi also highlighted some the challenges the beneficiaries are encountering in the skills development programme. “It has been brought to our attention that some programmes that have not started, and i think it was disrupted by the change of government. But we are aware of the delays, of the study materials, laptops, data provision in that programme.”

In addition, he said the programmes affected by the delays will be extended to to allow sufficient time for completing their training tasks. Lesufi said he will meet with the new minister of Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, to speed up the province's iCrush No Lova skills development programme. “This programme intends to re-skill close to 500,000 unemployed people in our province. As soon as we bring the new minister and allow her to share her ideas, we will move quickly to accommodate more people in this programme.”