Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Makhura's office and Gauteng Treasury achieved clean audits again. File photo: GCIS.

The office of the Gauteng Premier David Makhura and provincial treasury has again maintained its record of attaining clean financial audits in successive years. This was revealed this morning by the Gauteng MEC for Finance and e-Government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said three provincial departments: the premier’s office, provincial treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs under Lebogang Maile were the only three to achieve clean audits.

Other clean audits were obtained by the provincial government agencies: Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency; Supplier Park Development Agency; Gauteng Gambling Board; Gauteng Film Commission; Gauteng Growth and Development Agency; Constitutional Hill Precinct; Innovation Hub, Gautrain Management Agency; Gauteng Partnership Fund; Dinokeng and Newton Development Company.

“This is an indication that the province continue to demonstrate a culture of transparency and public accountability by implementing credible financial controls with the ultimate goal of realising 100% clean governance,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Other government departments including health and education as well the provincial legislature received unqualified audits.

The Gauteng Liquor Board; G-Fleet Management; Cradle of Humankind World Heritage; Medsas, IDZ Development Company and the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller also received unqualified audits.

“Achieving a clean audit in the public sector is not easy but sustaining it, is even harder. As such, I want to congratulate the departments and entities who achieved this important milestone. They demonstrated discipline in the management of financial and operational matters throughout the year,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She, however, expressed concerns that some of the departments and agencies such as Human Settlements and the Gauteng Housing Fund, had regressed from unqualified audit opinions to disclaimers.

“As I said during my budget vote speech in the legislature, this 6th administration is committed to do even more to ensure that we anchor government to ethical leadership and conduct, through promotion of clean governance and improved accountability to various stakeholders, especially the public,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She said the provincial treasury would intensify its roll out of the open tender system and to work closely with all departments and entities that did not do well to ensure improved financial management.

Political Bureau