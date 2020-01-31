Gauteng pupils Enock Mpianzi and Letacia Jansen to be buried after tragic deaths.

Mpianzi tragically drowned at the Nyati Riverbreak and Resort during a Grade 8 camp on the first week of school.

In the aftermath of his death, his school principal Malcolm Williams, along with district officials from the Department of Education have been placed on precautionary suspension.

The department has also appointed a law firm to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the facts of that fatal day and also to determine further appropriate action for those involved in the incident. Negligence is widely suspected.

The Department of Education in Gauteng released the official programme for Enock’s funeral, and it showed that Gauteng provincial Education Panyaza Lesufi would deliver a eulogy at the teens funeral, along with EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Lesufi on Tuesday gave a touching speech at Enock's memorial service and pleaded with God to end the pain being suffered by pupils across the country, as there had been a number of tragedies since the start of the year.

“We have never met. When I met you, I met you in a bodybag. It was not nice. Go well my son, till we meet again,” he had said on Tuesday.

Enock's primary school teacher Miss Modipa-Xaba also gave a touching speech, reminding mourners that Enock was a quiet, loving and a bright maths pupil.

“It is heartbreaking to lose a child like you, Enock. We are not going to bury you, we are going to plant you like a seed, and you will blossom,” said the teacher.

Meanwhile, the EFF, which was one of the first families to visit the Mpianzi family last week, had pledged to help the family with legal fees to fight for justice for Mpianzi. Its spokesperson will deliver a eulogy on the behalf of the party at the funeral.

A representative from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Mpianzi was born, was also expected to deliver a eulogy along with friends and a number of representatives from Enock’s family.

Enock Mpianzi Kodiemoka, was born on November 2, 2006, and died around sunset, on January 15, 2020. On his funeral programme, the family quoted Genesis 5:24.

“Enock walked faithfully with God, then he was no more because God took him away,” it read.

LETACIA

The funeral of Letacia Princess Sbongile Jansen, 14, another pupil who was tragically killed, will take place on Saturday. She was found by her siblings and a family dog near bush, not far from her home. She was half-naked when her body was discovered.

She was killed on January 24, just a day before her 15th birthday.

The Grade 9 Graceland Education Centre pupil, was killed after she missed her scholar transport, which allegedly arrived early and left before time.

Letacia’s principal, Patricia Peters, has been placed on precautionary suspension and removed from the school. She is to report to the department’s district offices.

The company providing the scholar transport at the school was also removed and replaced with another company.

“To our creator, we are pleading with you, it is enough, it is difficult, it is painful, we cannot cope,” Lesufi pleaded for divine intervention during the week.

Letacia’s funeral service will take place at the Old Apostolic Church at 9am.

“I, Leticia Princess Jansen, born on 25 January 2005 in Dukathole, Germiston. I am the third child of the late Charmaine Jansen.

“I started my schooling at Ekurhuleni Primary School in Dukathole in 2012 then proceeded to Graceland Education Centre in 2019 this is where I met my untimely death.

“I leave my elder sister, elder brother, younger brother and my Granny. When the sun set for me no one was there and I said goodbye to all of you, till we meet again,” her programme read.

Leticia Princess Sbongile Jansen was born on January 25, 2005, she was killed on January 24, 2020.