Gauteng ramps up healthcare facility upgrades ahead of NHI rollout

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) announced that it is making considerable progress in preparing its healthcare facilities for the National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, actively improving its healthcare infrastructure to match the NHI requirements, assuring that patients throughout the province will soon have access to better healthcare services. As a result of these improvements, 22 of the 36 Community Health Centres (CHCs) inspected were certified as compliant. Additionally, 14 of the province's 37 hospitals have met the essential compliance standards.

A further 263 of the 349 primary health care clinics have been approved for compliance. This represents substantial progress in ensuring Gauteng's healthcare system is "NHI-ready“, the department said in a statement. "The NHI will play an important role in improving access to healthcare services by allowing individuals to use the nearest accredited healthcare facilities, whether public or private," said Khutso Rabothata, acting head of communication. This effort will reduce long-distance travel for patients while relieving pressure on congested public hospitals, ultimately enhancing healthcare access for all provincial inhabitants.

The department's approach targets the most vital sectors in its staged infrastructure upgrades, with a focus on Accident and Emergency Departments, neonatal units, and expanding facilities to meet rising healthcare demand. Recent initiatives include the refurbishment and expansion of Helen Joseph Hospital's Accident and Emergency units, as well as the Bertha Gxowa Mental Health Unit. "We are aware of the challenges faced by our healthcare system; we remain committed to addressing the issues raised and transforming our facilities to better serve our communities," said Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC.