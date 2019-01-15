Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Weather Service on Tuesday warned Gauteng residents of a severe thunderstorm with possible heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail all over the province starting at noon until 11 pm. This as the weekend's extreme hot conditions continued on Monday, with temperatures averaging 31 degrees Celcius on Tuesday.

The weather service said that other provinces expecting heavy downpours, hail and strong winds on Tuesday were the Free State and North West.

Motorists have been urged to be cautious on the road and people to stay indoors.

African News Agency/ANA

