Gauteng SAPS deputy commissioner Pharasi was a humble man of integrity, says Mazibuko

Pretoria - The sudden death of Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner responsible for visible policing Major-General Theko Johannes Pharasi was a loss not only to the South African Police Service (SAPS) fraternity but also to the entire Gauteng province, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said on Tuesday. “The passing of Major-General Pharasi is a massive loss to the policing fraternity and the entire Gauteng city region. Death has robbed us (of) an accomplished officer, a disciplinarian of note, yet very humble and a passionate figure in police. General Pharasi was indeed a transformational leader, a man of great academic and professional acumen,” said Mazibuko. “During the start of the sixth administration, General Pharasi was instrumental in coming up with creative ways to implement strategies to fight corruption within the ranks of law enforcement. He was a man of integrity, a scarce attribute in the society we live in. General Pharasi possessed an ethically and morally sound judgement at all material times,’’ said Mazibuko. Mazibuko wished Pharasi’s family and colleagues strength during the mourning period. “As the Gauteng provincial government, we convey our heartfelt condolences to General Pharasi's family, friends and colleagues,” said Mazibuko.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Monday paid tribute to Pharasi, who died after a short illness.

“General Pharasi departs at a time when his intellect, passion, commitment, professionalism and assertiveness are most needed as security forces strive to maintain a balance between crime prevention and enforcing the Covid-19 disaster management regulations," said Mawela.

He said Pharasi’s untimely death has left a sudden vacuum in the leadership of the Gauteng SAPS.

Pharasi, 59, was set to retire from the SAPS at age 60 in November.

On behalf of the SAPS management in Gauteng, Mawela extended condolences to Pharasi’s wife, Idah Pharasi, his children, the extended family and everyone who worked closely with Pharasi.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the men and women in blue on Monday morning woke up to the shocking announcement of the death of “one of Gauteng's finest senior and seasoned police officers”.

Peters said Pharasi had served the SAPS diligently and with distinction for almost 40 years since 1980, when he joined the SAPS as a constable and moved up the ranks to become major-general, a rank he held since April 2010.

“Equipped with his academic qualifications, medals and experience, General Pharasi occupied different positions in different police stations in Gauteng province, especially in the Johannesburg district, including Dobsonville, Orlando, Randfontein, Randburg, Johannesburg Central, Johannesburg East and Alexandra,” said Peters.

“He then rose up the ranks to what was formerly known as area commissioner of Johannesburg, then deputy provincial commissioner of visible policing and cluster commander of Johannesburg West. Major-General Pharasi was reappointed in February 2019 into the position of deputy provincial commissioner of visible policing and he served in the position until his sudden death.”

African News Agency/ANA