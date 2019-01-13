File picture: SAPS Twitter

Pretoria - Four suspects have been arrested in Hillbrow in Johannesburg and alleged stolen property has been recovered this weekend following investigations into incidents of people being followed from OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng and being robbed in recent weeks, the police National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said on Sunday. During a joint intelligence-driven operation the members of the National Investigation Unit (NINU), with the assistance of Parkview detectives, followed up on information about a suspect who was allegedly involved in an airport following case which occurred on January 8 at about 11pm, Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

"This led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 45 at various residences in the area of Hillbrow. The team also recovered a .38 special revolver, five rounds of ammunition, as well as suspected stolen property, including a passport, suitcases, clothing, and a Lenovo Notebook," he said.

"The team is not ruling out the possibility of these suspects being involved in other such cases. Further investigations are being conducted in this regard. This should serve as a reminder to criminals that it is only a matter of time before they are identified and arrested. The multi-disciplinary team will continue to work tirelessly to both prevent and combat these aggravated robberies," Mogale said.

The four suspects are set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery and theft.

