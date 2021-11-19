Gauteng schoolgirl escapes kidnapping attempt

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Grade 12 girl from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg survived a kidnapping attempt on Friday, the Gauteng Department of Education said. The department said the incident was alleged to have taken place near Lyndhurst Primary School when she was walking to school.

"We are devastated to learn of another learner kidnapping ordeal in the province this week, but we are glad that this particular attempt failed. Indeed, we must applaud the concerned citizens who managed to intervene and assist our learner," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The department said according to information available, a white Chevrolet sedan with four men occupants reportedly drove towards her and one armed man allegedly pulled her into the vehicle. She reportedly fought the armed man off and screamed, which alerted bystanders and the men fled.

A staff member who happened to pass the scene safely accompanied her to school. “The matter was reported to the Sandringham Police Station and she received trauma counselling from our Psycho-Social Unit.” The department also confirmed that the E P Baumann Primary School girl learner who was kidnapped on Wednesday was still missing.

The public was requested to come forward with any information that may assist the ongoing investigations. The Grade 5 learner was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by three men outside the school gate while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened. On October 20, the Moti brothers, Zia, 15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zidan, 7, were kidnapped in Polokwane in Limpopo.