Gauteng schools and mosques join forces to help vulnerable people amid Covid-19 outbreak

Johannesburg - Schools and mosques have been working together to help some of the most vulnerable people in Gauteng during the Covid-19 outbreak. Midrand’s Nizamiye Mosque and Horizon Educational Trust together with Time to Care SA have started distributing food, blankets and hygiene items to people in the high density townships of Alexandra and Diepsloot this week. The organisations said in a joint statement that with the money raised in the aid campaign named Together Against Corona, they have over the past week distributed aid in the form of food hampers, blankets, sanitisers, hand soap and bread. The group will distribute 1750 blankets, 1750 food hampers, 2 000 loaves of bread, 1400 bars of hand soap and 2400 hand sanitisers. Mustafa Eroglu from Horizon said they distributed 750 blankets, 750 food hampers, 2 000 loaves of bread, 1400 hand sanitisers and 1400 hand soap together with a joint group of institutions to people, particularly the old and disabled on Thursday.

He said 1000 blankets, 1000 food hampers, and 1000 hand sanitisers will be distributed on Friday in Diepsloot.

“Mosques are locked, people worship at their homes, this is sad for us. We decided to continue serving humanity during this time and connecting generous South Africans with the people who are in need. Yes, the government help people but we also wanted to be with our brothers and sisters in these tough times,” Huseyin Demirdelen from Nizamiye explained.

“I am here to receive the gifts from our founders particularly Time to Care, Turkish schools and Uncle Ali. We really want to sincerely thank you for the contribution that you have made for the people of Alexandra, particularly people who are very poor as you know during the lockdown, they are unable to go out do some piece jobs in order to support their families,” Chairperson of Committees Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane thanked the donors on behalf of Gauteng premier David Makhura.