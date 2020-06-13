Gauteng taxi violence commission granted six month extension

Johannesburg - The provincial commission of inquiry into minibus taxi violence in Gauteng has been granted an extension of six months until August 2020 and is set to finalise its report in September 2020.

The commission, chaired by Judge Jeremiah Shongwe, was established by Gauteng premier David Makhura in September last year to investigate underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, killings, and instability in the minibus taxi industry in the province.

Under the current coronavirus (Covid-19) level 3 regulations, the commission will proceed with its hearings during the week of June 15, and a detailed schedule will be published to inform the public on which days and at what times hearings will take place, commission spokesman Koena Moabelo said in a statement.

"The hearing venue is fully compliant to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus with social distancing and sanitisation being strictly observed. The commission calls on any person or section of the public, including community structures, members of relevant communities, and of the public, minibus taxi-type service associations, drivers, operators, conductors, and rank marshals to contact the commission should they wish to give evidence," he said.

Witnesses requiring assistance with the drafting of relevant legal documents would be assisted free of charge. All potential witnesses were encouraged to contact the commission secretary on 066-390-0303.