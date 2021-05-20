Gauteng teacher, accused of raping learner, hands himself in after a week on the run

Johannesburg - The Umqhele Secondary School teacher, who is accused of raping a learner on school premises, has handed himself to the police after a week on the run.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the 38-year-old man handed himself in at Tembisa police station on Wednesday morning.

“He was charged with rape and was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” he said.

Masondo said the teacher allegedly raped the 16-year-old Grade 10 learner on school premises in Ivory Park on Friday, May 14.

Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would leave the matter “in the capable and trustworthy hands of our judicial system and trust that justice will prevail”.

He said the department had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the teacher.

“He will also face a charge of absconding, as he had left work without permission.

“We remain a firm opponent of any violence, particularly gender-based assaults on learners perpetrated by educators and officials expected to be taking care of the young people,” Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against a Grade 7 teacher at Pretoria Primary School in Sunnyside. He allegedly harassed many learners.

In the letter of complaint sent to the school on May 5, one of the parents reported a “series of paedophile behaviours” towards their daughter and some of her classmates.

“It has gotten to a dangerous position now when it has resulted into making sexual contact with my daughter by forcing himself on her during school hours,” the parent wrote in the email. The parent added that that was an act of paedophilia.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said they acted with speed in ensuring that the implicated educator was transferred, so that the teacher did not interfere with the investigations.

Mabona also denied allegations that the school was trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.

