Gauteng teenager impaled by mountain bike handles while riding

According to Netcare 911, she had been riding at Hobby Park in Paardeplaats, Krugersdorp, when she hit a rock and fell off her mountain bike.

Durban - A 14-year-old teenage girl is in a critical condition following a bike accident on Thursday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that a female had come off her bike, sustaining suspected spinal and head injuries.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to a fall on an off-road mountain bike trail.

The incident took place just before 6pm.

“On arrival of paramedics, they found that the handle bar of the bike had impaled the young girl in the right thigh, leaving her in a serious condition.

“The young lady was treated on scene by Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioners while bystanders dismantled the bike.”

Herbst said due to the time-sensitive nature of her injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient through to a specialised trauma facility.