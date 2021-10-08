Gauteng to roll out mobile taxi rank pop up sites in bid to boost vaccination drive

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Provincial Government says it will embark on an intense 14-week vaccination drive, which involves opening mobile pop up sites at workplaces, taxi ranks and pharmacies, as it aims to vaccinate over 10 million jabs before the end of December. The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has, to date, administered more than 4.9 million vaccinations and over 2.3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the province.

The GPG has previously warned that a fourth wave of the coronavirus was likely to hit the country before the end of the year. “The vaccination process has been simplified to make it easier for all eligible people to get the jab at various sites, such as mobile pop-up sites, taxi ranks, pharmacies, and workplaces. “Many employers have partnered with government and are setting up vaccination sites at their business premises to improve access to vaccines for their employees and surrounding communities,” said the GPG in its weekly coronavirus report.

It said, the GPG was calling upon employers who wanted to facilitate workplace jabs to contact the provincial government with their requests on [email protected] or on 0800 22 88 27 The report from the GPG showed that the province had a total of 917 357 infections, since last year, 19 431 deaths, and 896 413 recoveries, and that, there were 1 513 active coronavirus cases in the province, this week. In terms of hospitalised patients, there were over 1 800 people, with 42 on oxygen in ICU wards, while another 142 were ventilated in Covid-19 ICU wards.

“Public sector in-hospital patient numbers decreased by 56, whereas, private sector in-hospital patient numbers decreased by 15.​ In-hospital patients in: ICU/High Care decreased by 46 (from 489 to 443) and​ general wards increased by 25 - from 1 458 to 1 433,” the report said. In urging residents to go for their vaccine jabs, the report said: “All Covid-19 vaccines used in the vaccination programme in South Africa have undergone extensive trials and have been proven to be efficacious and safe.

“Vaccination will help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely. “Those who have been fully vaccinated should download the vaccination certificate at https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za. “The certificate would be used for travel and tourism, sport and recreation events, music festivals, shops that are providing discounts and prizes for people who are vaccinated.