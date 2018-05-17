Soweto - The mood was sombre outside the house of slain Meadowlands police station commander Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng on Thursday afternoon.

Mofokeng, 59, was gunned down in his home in Protea South, Soweto, in front of his 14-year-old daughter on Wednesday night.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange told media outside the house that Mofokeng was shot twice in the upper body just after 8pm.

"He had just arrived at home and was accosted by two men. They demanded his service pistol which he told them that he did not have. Without wasting time, they shot at him," De Lange said.

She said the wife who is a police captain was not taking the news well.

READ: Meadowlands station commander shot dead

"She is very emotional. She is crying and cannot speak. The daughter is receiving counselling from the South African Police Service (SAPS)," she said.

De Lange said a team of detectives has been appointed to investigate the matter.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead. Police will leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of these incessant and heartless attacks on our members. "In fact, we will not be deterred or discouraged from staying true to our commitment and calling, which is to serve and to protect the residents of Gauteng and the country," De Lange said.

She said two officers have been killed this financial year.

@smashaba

The Star