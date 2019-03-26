File picture: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng traffic police's High Speed Unit have arrested two men for speeding at 204 kilometres an hour. The first was a 28-year-old who was caught on the N3 Freeway in a Mercedes-Benz on Friday evening.

The second was driving a Golf GTi in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. It also happened on Friday evening, and he claimed to be rushing to a meeting, the Gauteng department of community safety said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first driver was detained at Bedfordview police station and was formally charged with reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the maximum speed limit. He was released on Tuesday morning on R1 500 bail.

In second driver was taken to Lenasia south police station where he was charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway. He has also been released on bail of R1 500.

"Over the past weekend, Gauteng recorded about 16 road fatalities. Reckless and negligent driving, drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol are some of the contributing factors associated with many fatal crashes experienced over the weekend," community safety spokesman Ofentse Morwane said

"Gauteng traffic police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to deal decisively with those who do not adhere to the rules of the road, particularly given the high rate of fatalities that the province continue to experience."

African News Agency (ANA)