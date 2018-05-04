Johannesburg - Gauteng roads and transport Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Ismail Vadi on Friday, condemned the shooting and killing of a Taxify driver in Snake Park, Soweto.

Moipolai Sekati, 44, was shot on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made.

Vadi expressed condolences to Sekati's family.

“Any rational person will condemn this senseless and brutal killing of a taxi driver. Although the motive for the murder is not known at this stage, I am deeply saddened at this senseless loss of life of an innocent person,” said Vadi.

Read more: Taxify driver brutally killed

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased during this time of grief. We are deeply saddened by this criminal act that has occurred so soon after the National Assembly adopted the National Land Transport Act Amendment Bill, which seeks to regulate the provision of electronic hailing services to the public."

Vadi said the bill provides for the licensing of e-hailing services as a means of public transport, following deadly clashes with meter taxi drivers who are against e-hailing transport services such as Uber and Taxify. Drivers have been assaulted and killed, with several Taxify and Uber vehicles damaged in recent attacks.

According to media reports on Friday, Sekati's vehicle was found burnt in an open veld. His family spent Thursday looking for him in hospitals, police stations and mortuaries. His body was eventually found at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s mortuary with bullet wounds and assault bruises.

African News Agency/ANA