Meyerton - A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was seriously injured when her car veered out of control on the R59 and rolled before smashing into the boundary wall of a residence in Meyerton on Saturday night, paramedics said.

The fire department had already extricated the woman from the car prior to ER24's arrival shortly after midnight, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the woman had sustained serious injuries. ER24 transported the woman to Mediclinic Vereeniging for further medical care. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA