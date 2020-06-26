Gauteng’s active Covid-19 cases have doubled to over 21 000 in a week, deaths too

Johannesburg - Gauteng’s active Covid-19 cases have doubled in the space of one week, from just over 11 000 cases last Friday to over 21 000 as of Thursday.

Active cases refer to those people who are currently infected with the virus. It excludes the number of people who have died or recovered from the coronavirus.

In the same period, deaths went from 87 in the province to 149 as of Thursday.

This as the country’s new infections have risen by over 21 000 cases since Monday (excluding Friday’s new infections tally which is yet to be announced).

In the past seven days, 555 people have died from Covid-19 in South Africa - with Tuesday's 111 deaths being the deadliest day so far.

In terms of infections, in the last seven days, 34 485 people have been infected with the virus - with the most cases being confirmed on Thursday, with over 6 500 confirmed in a single day.

This also comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa last week further eased level 3 restrictions by allowing more sectors, including the personal care services, sit-in restaurants, casinos, cinemas and art galleries to reopen for the first time since March.

GAUTENG

In Gauteng, active cases stood at 11810 and 87 deaths last Friday, and as of Thursday provincial deaths now stand at 149 and 21465 cases.

This indicates that Gauteng’s Covid-19 doubling rate is every six days currently.

As South Africa enters its Covid-19 peak, which is predicted as early as July in a worst-case scenario, or August, in the best-case scenario, infections are expected to rise.



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Gauteng 28746 149 7132 21465 Johannesburg 14182 81 4003 10098 Ekurhuleni 5938 32 1479 4427 Tshwane 4439 17 1000 3422 West Rand 1897 8 540 1349 Sedibeng 977 11 110 856

Unallocated: 1313

In Gauteng, the Johannesburg region has been the most affected area with just under half of the province’s 21 000 active cases being in the region.

In terms of deaths, Johannesburg has more than half of the province’s deaths - with 81 of the 149 deaths.

Joburg now has 10 098 active cases as of Thursday, but last week, it had 5664 active cases.

Joburg Suburbs

The hotspots in Johannesburg are Joburg South and the Inner City (Region F), Soweto (Region D) and Alexandra and Sandton (Region E).

All three suburbs have seen active cases double in the past week, with Region F rising from 1415 last week to 2390 active cases.

For Region D, active cases have risen from 975 last week, to 1790 as of Thursday, while Region E, has double from 800 to 1545.

Region F - Joburg South, Inner City - 2390 (1415 last week)

Region D - Soweto - 1790 (975 last week)

Region E - Sandton, Alexandra - 1545 (800 last week)