Johannesburg - Parents in Gauteng have until midnight on Monday, to submit online applications to secure space for their children in Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2019 academic year.

Applications through the online admissions system opened on April 16 and will close at midnight.

From 18 July, the department will inform parents in which school their child has been placed.

Read: Only a few days left to submit online applications for Gauteng schools

Register online now, Lesufi urges parents

Gauteng education member fo the executive council (MEC) Panyaza Lesufi said the deadline will not be extended.

African News Agency/ANA