Johannesburg - Commuter service Gautrain resumed full services on Friday after hundreds of passengers were earlier left stranded when a power outage forced trains to stop running halfway between Johannesburg and Pretoria and on the route between the Sandton district and OR Tambo International Airport.
"We are pleased to advise that power has been restored and the train service is now fully operational. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption this morning," Gautrain said in mobile text message to customers.
In an earlier message, it said the electricity disruption had forced it to halt the train service between its Midrand and Park stations and between Sandton and the country's biggest airport, calling on passengers to make alternate transport arrangements.
The opposition Democratic Alliance slammed the company for failing to communicate the problems timeously to commuters.
"It is unacceptable that commuters using the Gautrain were only informed 20 minutes after the power failure that there would be a limited Gautrain service," DA spokesperson for roads and transport in Gauteng province Janho Engelbrecht said.