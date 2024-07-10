Gautrain strike | Numsa entering mediation talks at CCMA with open mind

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said late on Tuesday they would be participating in the mediation which has been initiated by the The Council for Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to resolve the wage dispute with Bombela for striking Gautrain workers. Numsa members have been striking since Monday and are demanding a 9% wage increase from the employer, Bombela.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said while participating in the process they will adopt an open mind. “In order to ensure that we play our role, in finding a speedy resolution to the strike.” The union represents 286 out of 300 workers at Gautrain.

In addition to an increase they are also asking that workers be compensated with overtime, when they work 6 days a week. “We do not think our demands are unreasonable. The lowest paid worker earns R8,000 per month without any benefits. “The cost of living is extremely high if one factors in the petrol price, and the fact that the average food basket costs over R5,300.”

Hlubi-Majola said it is against this backdrop that workers’ rejected Bombela’s wage offer of 5.6% because it was far below inflation. She said Numsa also participated in a meeting with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) on Tuesday where representatives from the office of the MEC for Transport, were also present. “The atmosphere of the meeting was positive and we hope that a speedy resolution will be found to settle the strike. We have always said the door to engagement remains open.

“However, as long as a meaningful offer has not been placed on the table by the employer, the strike will continue indefinitely.” On Tuesday, Gautrain services were operating as normal. Dr Kesagee Nayager, spokesperson for Gautrain Bombela Concession Company said that the strike affects the staff of the Bombela Operating Company (BOC).