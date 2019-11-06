Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

DURBAN - The number of unplaced pupils in Gauteng province had been reduced from 34 358 to 29 862, the Gauteng Education Department (GDE) said on Wednesday. This demonstrated a "steady increase" of pupils placed for the 2020 academic year, with numbers of placed pupils currently sitting at 250 309, or 88.51% of all applications received, said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"Of the number placed, 134 680 were placed in Grade 1 and 115 629 in Grade 8. Total applications received is 310 350. Our officials are committed and working tirelessly to place these remaining 29 862 or 10.52% of unplaced pupils by 30 November 2019."

Mabona said a total of 27 563 parents had not submitted or did not have documents.

"We will announce on how they will be assisted in due course. We will currently not be able to accommodate those parents who didn’t apply until we place all outstanding pupils."



The Department is administering the 2020 admission process under the new Regulations and Feeder Zones Policy. A parent can apply at any school but placement depends ultimately on available space and school capacity.



Admission related queries should be submitted via the call centre on 0800 000 789, emailed to [email protected], or parents can visit the nearest district admission centre.