Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Almost 200 000 parents of Grade 1 and 8 learners have applied for places for their children in the 2020 academic year via the Gauteng department of education's (GDE) online admissions system. The GDE's online admissions system went live at 8 am on Monday and parents came out in their numbers to the Diepsloot Youth Centre to get assistance with the process from GDE officials.

"Last year this time we were sitting at 100 000 applications, today we are sitting at 195 000 which means we have almost doubled that number," Gauteng member of the executive council for eduction Panyaza Lesufi told journalists while monitoring the event.

"Remember we have 320 000 spaces so if we are already at almost 200 000 we are reaching our target."

Parents said they were pleased by the speedy process, with some applauding the department for offering assistance at the centre as they were unemployed and did not have internet access at home.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng member of the executive council for education Panyaza Lesufi speaks to journalists. Lesufi said he was pleased by the high numbers of applications that had come through on the online admissions system. Video: Lindi Masinga/African News Agency (ANA)





Lesufi said there could be some delays with the system due to the high numbers of applications, urging parents to keep trying until they completed their applications.

African News Agency/ANA