'Generators kicked in within 15 seconds': OR Tambo Airport operational despite municipal power cut, says ACSA

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) said operations continued as normal despite a municipal power outage that affected OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Thursday evening. In a statement, ACSA said it would like to reassure passengers that ORTIA remains fully operational despite a temporary power disruption affecting the Ekurhuleni Metro region.

"The power failure, which occurred at 7.20pm, was caused by a trip in the municipal grid. "The local municipality is currently investigating the cause of the disruption." ACSA said it was "not responsible for identifying the source of the issue", as the power failure lies outside of their control.

"We would like to emphasise that all critical airport services, including terminals, airfield operations, and cargo handling, continue to operate without disruption." ACSA said the airport’s backup generators kicked in within 15 seconds of the power loss, ensuring there was no impact on airport operations. "All generators have been successfully verified to be taking loads and are fully operational.

"Cargo operations are running smoothly, with backup power systems ensuring there are no delays or interruptions." ACSA said they were closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates as soon as further information becomes available. "Passengers are encouraged to stay in contact with their airlines for any potential changes to flight schedules. Alternatively, passengers can download the ACSA Mobile App for live flight notifications."